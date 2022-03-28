Incredible Location! You will instantly fall in love with this lovely two bedroom, one bathroom riverside home, located just steps away from the Cedar River! Enjoy amazing sunsets in a convenient Cedar Falls location! Stepping inside, you will appreciate the great layout on the main level, allowing for a main living area, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. The living room features two great sized front facing windows, and an offset area, perfect for a reading nook. From there the space flows into the dining/kitchen area. This kitchen includes vast butcher block countertops, ample cabinetry, and updated sleek appliances. The main level also includes two bedrooms and the bathroom. The lower level is where you will find tons of storage space and an area that could be converted into an additional living, as well as, the laundry and a drop zone areas. This home is completed with an attached single stall garage and a great back lawn. Call today to learn more!
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $119,900
