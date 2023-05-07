WATERLOO — On Saturday, June 3, Jamekia Sanders will host the 19th annual Junior Cotillion Debutante Ball at The Waterloo Center for the Arts. The Junior Cotillion recognizes young ladies currently in eighth grade for their outstanding contributions to their school, communities, and their academic achievements.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., followed by the program and presentation of our 13 debutantes at 5 p.m. A dance and dinner will follow. Tickets for the event can be purchased from one of the bebutantes. Ticket prices are $20 for adults; $15 for students (ages 15 and under). Due to limited capacity, tickets will not be available at the door.

Debutantes from Bunger Middle School include Sidney Sailor, daughter of Amanda Clark, John Sailor Sr. and Tavious Jenkins.

Debutantes from Carver Middle School include ShaMarii Moore, daughter of Shayla Parsons and Antonio Moore; Jamera O’Neal, granddaughter of Maxine Davis and daughter of Danielle Godfrey and Joshua O’Neal; Aereon Walker, daughter of Ashley Walker; and Samiyah R. Wallican-Jones, daughter of Jalynn Wallican-Jones and Brandon Wheeler.

Debutantes from Holmes Junior High School include Makayla Jones-Whitaker, daughter of Neldrekka Whitaker and Wayne Jones II.

Debutantes from Central Middle School include Sanai Mae Arceneaux, daughter of DaNesha Arceneaux and Steven Arceneaux Jr.; Akeidrea Durham, daughter of Katie Pittman and Kei Durham; Mariah Charnel Jenkins, daughter of Taurean and Charnesha Jenkins; Heavenlei Johnson, daughter of Renita and Patrick Johnson; and Ka’Jhira E’Yoni Renee Mhoon, daughter of Kashaunda and Charles Mhoon.

Debutantes from Waterloo Christian School include DaNiya Gordon, daughter of Coretha Montouth; and Trinity Sarai Jones daughter, of Jonathan and Shatora Jones.

Please join us in celebrating these young ladies’ middle school achievements and best wishes to them on their next journey to high-school.