1 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $65,000

Walking into this 1 bed, 1 bath home you will find that it is full of updates and is a rare find in this price point. Featuring laminate flooring with a new sink in the kitchen, new carpet, and updated electrical service. You will also find an egress window that can easily become a second bedroom in the basement. When it comes to entertainment, you will find plenty of room in the large backyard and there is also a large 2 stall garage that is wired! Stop paying rent and start building your own equity today. Call your favorite agent to get inside today.

