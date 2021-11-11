Looking for a solid home? for only $42,500.00???? Be sure to check out 1726 Easton ave here in Waterloo. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home on a slab foundation could really shine with a fresh coat of paint and some new floor coverings. Furnace replaced in 2012, water heater in 2008, shingles in 2006, Upgraded electrical service to 100 amp. Stove and fridge can stay. Laundry hook ups in bathroom. Low taxes $836.00 gross and immediate possession too. Great rental potential too.
1 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $42,500
