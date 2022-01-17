 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $29,900

Small one bedroom, one bath, one story vinyl sided ranch sitting on almost 3/4 of an acre lot in Maywood Addition, Waterloo. Small garage towards back of lot is not showing on the assessor's info page. All offers must be submitted by the buyer's agent online at PropOffers.com. Showings need to be during daytime hours. All information believed accurate but not guaranteed.

