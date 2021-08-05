 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $59,900

This cozy little gem is great for any single gal or guy or married couple first time home buyers or purchase as an investment property current owners were getting $500 per month. All appliances stay with the house all new carpet through out. The neighborhood is very quite and you are tucked back from the main road.

