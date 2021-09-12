 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $54,900

1 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $54,900

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $54,900

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, September 12th from 1:00-2:30 pm. This cozy little gem is great for any single gal or guy or married couple first time home buyers or purchase as an investment property current owners were getting $500 per month. All appliances stay with the house all new carpet through out, Windows are also brand new as well as the front and back doors. The neighborhood is very quite and you are tucked back from the main road.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News