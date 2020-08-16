081620-b5-nws-street-work

CEDAR FALLS -- On Monday, construction will continue at West First Street/Iowa Highway 57 with the closing of the north lanes for pavement removal and underground utility related work.

A full closure of the northern lanes and the intersections of North Division Street and North Francis Street will be required. The intersection of North College Street will allow for temporary right-in and right-out access, as underground utility construction allows. East and westbound head-to-head traffic will be maintained throughout construction. The lane closure will last for approximately 10 weeks, depending on weather.