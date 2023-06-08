060823-woo-nws-billboards Jun 8, 2023 6 min ago 0 1 of 2 Salem Fauser of the Black Hawk County Health Department is among The Courier’s 2023 Top Cedar Valley Nurses recipients. CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top NursesUnderstanding patients’ needs a crucial skill CEDAR VALLEY, A3East vs. WestTrojans top crosstown rivals, 5-2 SPORTS, B1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Woman charged with child endangerment in Cedar Falls while driving under influence She admitted to having smoked cannabis prior to driving with a 7-year-old child in the back seat. Waterloo woman wins $100,000 lottery prize She almost disposed of a $100,000-winning lottery ticket by mistake. My Waterloo Days ready to take over downtown The festival will begin Thursday night and continue through early evening next Sunday. For the first time in recent years, the city's celebrat… Downtown Waterloo Wells Fargo branch closing The Wells Fargo Bank, located at 191 W. Fifth St., will close at noon on Wednesday. Waterloo woman arrested for stabbing murder of her mother Waterloo police arrested Sarah Nagy Brown, 33, of Waterloo, for first-degree murder in the stabbling death of 54 year old Roberta Nagy.