0 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $134,900

20x52 lean two on front of one of the structures that did not have a permit so owner will need to seek a variance. It is in a flood plain and sold as is. No residential living unit is allowed on the property. Can be a warehouse, storage, daycare ,truck wash, office space, retail location, among others. buyers should check to make sure their use complies with county codes.

