Acreage With 4,000 + Square Foot Home on Blacktop!! This is a recently built home that needs finished. Enormous 4 stall 1,440 square foot attached garage on the west side with an additional 2 stall 864 square foot garage on the east! This home could be an open floor plan on the lower level with a huge kitchen. With an equal amount of square feet upstairs there is plenty of room for bedrooms, gym, theater, or office! Enjoy views of the surrounding grassland and the Cedar River from your bedroom! This is an opportunity to finish your dream home in a prime location close to La Porte City and I-380, making your commute to Waterloo or Cedar Rapids a quick one! Has a well already onsite along with another detached garage. Additionally, there is already a beautiful grove of Blue Spruce trees around the north and west sides of the house. Will need to be brought up to Black Hawk code. Bring your contractor & imagination! Sold "AS-IS WHERE-IS."
0 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $250,000
