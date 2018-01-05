Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
The president directed his White House counsel to tell Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, a source tells AP.
Seoul and Pyongyang meeting face-to-face next week is a positive sign after last year's spiraling threats of nuclear war, but the Koreas have a long history of failing to move past their deep historical animosity.
Chants are going up against the military's involvement in Syria, as demonstrators say Tehran is sending its young men to fight and die in Syria and spending billions of dollars on the military.
Record-breaking cold air is forecast a day after a massive winter storm slammed the region with heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.
They cite strong opposition — even from Republicans — to some ocean drilling and question whether oil companies will invest in expensive new projects when there are abundant reserves in shale on the U.S. mainland.
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.
Hamas-linked religious activists launch a new campaign in the Gaza Strip, bringing Islamic call to prayers to residents' doorstep.
You can threaten to ditch your cable company in hopes of getting a discount or cut the cord altogether and subscribe to online services like YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Sling TV.
Alex Trebek, 77, assured fans in a Facebook video he'd be back reading clues to contestants soon.
The 23-time major champion says she's not in top form and decided not to defend her title at Melbourne Park four months after giving birth to her first child.
