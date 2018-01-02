Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
The largest demonstrations to strike Iran since its disputed 2009 presidential election have seen six days of unrest across the country and a death toll of at least 20.
South Korea proposes high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in the South.
The president returns to Washington from his Florida club to face a hefty legislative to-do list, critical midterm elections and thorny issues abroad.
Ceremonial ribbon cuttings marked the occasion as the nation's biggest producer of illicit marijuana moved from the shadows toward a regulated market.
Bone-chilling cold grips much of the central U.S. as 2018 begins, breaking century-old records.
Nearly half of the largest U.S. public universities do not track suicides among their students, despite making investments in prevention at a time of surging demand for mental health services.
Debates loom over legislation to boost protections for victims and people who report sexual misconduct, as well as a confrontation with a state senator who has refused calls to step aside amid an investigation into his alleged inappropriate behavior.
Former Fox News anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson is named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors, after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.
Peter Martins, the longtime leader of the New York City Ballet, is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.
Alabama and Georgia won their College Football Playoff semifinals, making next Monday night's national championship in Atlanta an all-SEC affair.
