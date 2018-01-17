Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
During an interview by a House panel, the attorney for the ex-White House strategist relayed questions, in real time, to the White House and was told when not to respond, the AP learns.
North and South Korea agree to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Games in South Korea.
The company says it is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.
At least 10 deaths are blamed on the storm in a corner of the U.S. ill-equipped to deal with wintry weather
For the first time, the Dow closes above 26,000 points.
It's been four years since Syria's rebels withdrew from Homs, but the city's ancient heart is still an abandoned ruin.
Pope Francis denounces the use of violence to achieve political gains in his visit to the heart of Chile's centuries-old conflict with indigenous peoples.
A scientific panel recommends that states significantly lower their drunken driving thresholds as part of a blueprint to eliminate 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths each year.
The former NBC anchor says there was an atmosphere of verbal sexual harassment when she worked at the "Today" show, and she was unsurprised by the allegations that got former colleague Matt Lauer fired.
Recent losses raise questions about whether Cleveland is still the best team in the Eastern Conference or good enough to make its fourth straight NBA Finals.
