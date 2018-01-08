Man pleads not guilty to Meals on Wheels machete attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man accused of wielding a machete to attack a woman who was delivering meals for homeless people at a Vermont motel has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Police say 32-year-old Burlington resident Abukar Ibrahim is accused of attacking the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer on Friday in Shelburne, where the motel was being used as emergency housing for the homeless.
WPTZ-TV reports police say Ibrahim was vandalizing vehicles in the parking lot when the woman confronted him.
The woman was sent to a hospital with injuries to her back and leg and later was released.
Police say Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for 2 1/2 hours after the attack before coming out. He's being held without bail.
A judge on Monday ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
