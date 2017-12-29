MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama election officials have certified Doug Jones as the state's next U.S. senator, leaving Republican Roy Moore with almost no options to try to block his rival's ascension to the seat.
Jones is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 3. He's the first Alabama Democrat to win a Senate post in 25 years.
Jones defeated Moore by 21,924 votes, but Moore has refused to concede his loss. A judge Thursday dismissed Moore's effort to block the election results from being certified by claiming voter fraud.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Moore has few avenues remaining. He could pay for a recount at his own expense or launch another lawsuit seeking to toss out the result. He could also ask the Senate not to seat Jones, but that is unlikely because President Donald Trump and other Republicans have said Moore should concede.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.